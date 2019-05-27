Skip Bayless gives Kawhi Leonard a B- grade for Game 6 performance as Raptors reach the NBA Finals
The Toronto Raptors won 100-94 in Game 6 to close out the Milwaukee Bucks and reach their first ever NBA Finals. Skip Bayless explains why Kawhi Leonard was not the main reason the team advanced.
