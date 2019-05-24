Matt Barnes thinks Kevin Durant’s injury may be ‘more serious’ than the Warriors are letting on
Matt Barnes joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss Kevin Durant reportedly set to miss Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Hear why he thinks the Warriors players are planning on KD not being back.
