Shannon Sharpe: Stephen Curry should’ve never left the best player in the world conversation
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe discusses Stephen Curry's placement amongst the NBA's best on today's show. Hear why he thinks the only reason why Steph left the 'best player in the world' discussion is due to himself.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618