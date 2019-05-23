Chris Broussard addresses Twitter beef with Kevin Durant
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to address his Twitter beef with Kevin Durant. Hear what Broussard has to has in response to KD's latest remarks on Twitter claiming that he and Chris never exchanged DMs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618