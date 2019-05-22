Chris Broussard responds to Kevin Durant calling him out on Twitter after criticism
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to talk about Kevin Durant's response to one of his tweets. He explains his sort of 'love/hate' relationship with KD and why he doesn't have a problem with KD's reaction to his critique.
