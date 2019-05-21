‘Last night was the most impressive win I’ve seen by Golden State’: Kendrick Perkins
Video Details
Kendrick Perkins discusses the Golden State Warriors win against the Portland Trail Blazers. Hear why he believes last night's win was the 'most impressive' he's seen from the Warriors.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618