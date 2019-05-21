Skip Bayless strongly believes the Raptors will win Game 4 against Milwaukee
Skip Bayless favors the Toronto Raptors in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hear why Skip believes Toronto will take the win at home by 10 points.
