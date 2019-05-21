Skip Bayless: LeBron showing up to Frank Vogel’s press conference was ‘a positive sign’ for Lakers
Skip Bayless explains how LeBron James showing up to new Los Angeles Lakers head coach Frank Vogel's press conference, as well as standing next to Rob Pelinka, is the most 'positive sign' the Lakers have had in since he signed in free agency.
