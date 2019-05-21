Shannon Sharpe: Warriors were out to prove they’re much more than Kevin Durant after sweeping Blazers
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe talks about the Golden State Warriors 119-117 win in overtime to sweep the Portland Trailblazers in the Western Conference Finals. Hear why Shannon thinks some part of the Warriors don't want Kevin Durant to return.
