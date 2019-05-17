Stephen Jackson believes Stephen Curry’s ability to handle KD’s role has saved the Warriors
Video Details
Stephen Jackson joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Golden State Warriors' 114-111 win against the Portland Trailblazers. Hear why he credits Stephen Curry for their Game 2 victory.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618