Skip Bayless doesn’t buy Kawhi has to ‘carry his team’ more than Giannis Antetokounmpo
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Central
- East
- East
- Giannis Antetokounmpo
- Kawhi Leonard
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Pascal Siakam
- Pascal Siakam
- Toronto Raptors
- Undisputed
-
Skip Bayless doesn’t think Giannis Antetokounmpo has 'more help' than Kawhi Leonard. Hear why he thinks Kawhi’s supporting players such as Pascal Siakam also assist.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618