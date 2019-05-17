Shannon Sharpe: Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum’s inability to close led to the Blazers Game 2 loss
Shannon Sharpe talks about the Portland Trailblazers Game 2 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Hear him break down the Blazers rebounding struggles, and Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum not closing.
