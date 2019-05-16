Sugar Ray Leonard: A Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua fight ‘has to happen for their legacy’
Sugar Ray Leonard discusses boxing's heavyweight division and a potential fight between Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua. He explains why this is a legacy fight that must happen.
