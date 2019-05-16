Skip Bayless on Kawhi Leonard: ‘He didn’t show up’ and it cost the Raptors Game 1 vs. Bucks
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses the Toronto Raptors 108-100 loss in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals to the Milwaukee Bucks. Hear why Skip thinks Kawhi Leonard cannot be trusted and explains why the Raptors lost a game they should have won.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618