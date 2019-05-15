Shannon Sharpe: Pelicans landing the No. 1 pick ‘makes it even easier’ to trade Anthony Davis

Video Details

The New Orleans Pelicans were the winners of the NBA Draft Lottery, but what does it mean for Anthony Davis' future with the team? Shannon Sharpe explains why it's a forgone conclusion that AD will be traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, despite a potential Zion Williamson pairing.

More Videos »