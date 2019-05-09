Skip and Shannon disagree on who will win Game 6 between the Raptors and Sixers
Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe weigh in on Game 6 tonight against the Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers. Hear why Skip thinks if the game is close then Kawhi Leonard will fold under the pressure.
