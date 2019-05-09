Skip Bayless: Kyrie Irving deserves 100% of the blame for the biggest collapse in Celtics playoff history
The expectations for Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics were high before the season and now they're out of the playoffs after losing to the Milwaukee Bucks. Skip Bayless breaks down why Kyrie deserves all of the blame for causing the issues.
