Shannon Sharpe says it’s ‘unacceptable’ that James Harden disappears in meaningful games
The Houston Rockets lost Game 5 104-99 against the Golden State Warriors who were without Kevin Durant late in the game after suffering an injury. Shannon Sharpe explains why he wasn't surprised the Warriors won and explains his disappointment in James Harden.
