Shannon Sharpe: The best fit for Kyrie Irving is to join LeBron and the Lakers — ‘we’ve seen it work’
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- East
- East
- Kyrie Irving
- LeBron James
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Pacific
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
As the Boston Celtics are on the brink of elimination in the NBA Playoffs, Kyrie Irving's free agency rumors are starting to become more prominent. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks the most logical choice is for Kyrie to reunite with LeBron James; Skip Bayless disagrees.
