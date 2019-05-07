Ric Bucher believes LeBron will be happy with Ty Lue as coach — but not the Lakers or young players
A recent report stated that the Los Angeles Lakers and Ty Lue are working on a deal for him to become the next head coach. Ric Bucher joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to explain why the Lakers brass and the young players would not benefit from this.
