Shannon Sharpe responds to OBJ’s comments saying the Browns will become the ‘new Patriots’
- AFC
- AFC East
- AFC North
- Baker Mayfield
- Baker Mayfield
- Cleveland Browns
- New England Patriots
- Odell Beckham Jr.
- Undisputed
Shannon Sharpe gives his thoughts on Odell Beckham Jr.'s recent comments about the Cleveland Browns; including saying the Browins will become the 'new' New England Patriots and Baker Mayfield will be a Hall-of-Fame quarterback.
