Skip Bayless: Kyrie made the Celtics a troubled team and it manifested in their Game 4 loss
Video Details
Skip Bayless discusses the Boston Celtics loss in Game 4 to the Milwaukee Bucks. Hear why Skip thinks the Celtics have been a troubled basketball team all year long and it's due to Kyrie Irving.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618