Shannon Sharpe: The Warriors lost Game 4 because Rockets supporting cast is outplaying them
The Houston Rockets pulled out Game 4 defeating the Golden State Warriors by the final score of 112-108. Hear why Shannon Sharpe thinks the two teams benches have been the key to Rockets tying the series.
