Skip Bayless: Stephen Curry got in KD’s way during Warriors’ Game 3 loss to the Rockets
Video Details
Skip Bayless discuss Stephen Curry's performance in the Golden State Warriors Game 3 loss to the Houston Rockets on Saturday night. Hear why he thinks the player who stopped Kevin Durant in that game was Steph and ruined what should've been a sweep/
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618