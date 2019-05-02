Shannon Sharpe isn’t buying Steelers GM comments on Big Ben’s longevity in the NFL
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe isn't buying Pittsburgh Steelers GM Kevin Colbert's comments on QB Ben Roethlisberger's longevity in the NFL. Hear Shannon disagree and explain why Big Ben has an 'expiration date.'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618