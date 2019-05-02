Eddie House explains why the Raptors’ defense and depth gives them the edge over 76ers
Eddie House joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to to talk about Game 3 between the Toronto Raptors and he Philadelphia 76ers. He breaks down why the Raptors defensive style is a perfect counter to 76ers ball-stopper mentality.
