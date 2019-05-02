Skip Bayless predicts the Dallas Cowboys as NFC East champions again
Skip Bayless agrees with Jerry Jones about the Dallas Cowboys coming back even better than last year. After winning the NFC East last year, Skip believes the Cowboys could possibly even be Super Bowl contenders next season.
