Kendrick Perkins insists Game 2 showed that ‘Golden State is on another level than Houston’
Video Details
Kendrick Perkins joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Houston Rockets' Game 2 loss to the Golden State Warriors. Hear why Perkins thinks James Harden and the Rockets lack focus in this series so far.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618