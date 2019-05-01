Shannon Sharpe is ‘confused’ by the Lakers front office drama — LeBron didn’t sign up for this
Video Details
A recent report said that agents and general managers are calling Kurt Rambis' wife Linda the Los Angeles Lakers 'shadow owner'. Shannon Sharpe discusses why LeBron James is in the middle of dysfunction due to the way Jeanie Buss is running the franchise.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618