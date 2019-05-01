Skip Bayless is stunned by the Celtics’ 123-102 blowout loss against the Bucks

Video Details

Skip Bayless is disappointed by what he didn’t see from Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics after a blowout loss against the Milwaukee Bucks. Hear why he was 'horrified' by Boston’s performance and 'shocked' they could relinquish the win after leading in the first half.

More Videos »