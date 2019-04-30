Kendrick Perkins strongly believes Russell Westbrook is ‘coachable’ and ‘holds himself accountable’
Kendrick Perkins joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe in studio to discuss his former teammate Russell Westbrook. He defends Westbrook being coachable and explains why the Oklahoma City Thunder's problems are not all Russ' fault.
