Chris Broussard: Warriors’ level of focus won’t be an issue due to Rockets’ complaints about no-calls
Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to discuss the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets series. Hear why he thinks the Rockets complaining about officials only benefits the Warriors who will be more focused.
