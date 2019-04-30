Shannon Sharpe predicts the Cleveland Browns to be AFC North division champions
Shannon Sharpe chooses the Cleveland Browns over the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens to win the AFC North. Hear why Shannon predicts Baker Mayfield and Odell Beckham Jr. will lead their team to win a division championship.
