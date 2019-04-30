Skip Bayless believes Jimmy Butler and the 76ers play better with their backs against the wall
Skip Bayless talks about the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors NBA Playoffs series. Hear why despite believing the Sixers are a bettered team, they play their best basketball with their backs against the wall.
