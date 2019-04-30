Shannon Sharpe: The Rockets have an ‘excellent chance’ to win Game 2 tonight vs. the Warriors
Shannon Sharpe previews Game 2 between the Houston Rockets and Golden State Warriors. Hear why despite the officiating controversy in Game 1, Shannon likes the Rockets chances tonight.
