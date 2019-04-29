‘It’s gut check time’: Chris Broussard on Giannis, Bucks’ Game 1 loss to the Celtics
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins today's show discuss Giannis' Milwaukee Bucks falling to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the 2019 NBA playoffs semifinals. Broussard breaks down the Bucks' Game 1 loss and insists Game 2 is a must-win.
