Shannon Sharpe disagrees officiating is the sole blame for the Rockets’ loss against Warriors
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe thinks the officiating during the Houston Rockets game was only a contributing factor to their loss against the Golden State Warriors. ’I think the biggest cause for them not to win this ball game, they had two starters score a grand total of 4 points.’
