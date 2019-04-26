Skip Bayless believes Kyler Murray is capable of winning multiple Super Bowls with the Cardinals
Skip Bayless absolutely loves the Arizona Cardinals selection of QB Kyler Murray, going as far as saying that he is capable of winning multiple Super Bowls with the Cardinals.
