Skip Bayless credits LeBron’s point guard gifts after moving to 10th on NBA’s all-time assists list
Skip Bayless says it's 'highly impressive' that LeBron James is the first player ever to crack the NBA's Top 10 assists and points list. Hear why Skip believes LeBron's passing ability is in the same tier as Magic Johnson, John Stockton and a few others.
