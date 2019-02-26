Shannon Sharpe responds to reports that Colin Kaepernick asked for $20 million to play in the XFL
A recent report said that Colin Kaepernick has asked for $20 million to play in the XFL. Shannon Sharpe explains why he doesn't see an issue - if the report is true - and believes this narrative is aimed at making him look greedy.
