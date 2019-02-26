Skip Bayless on DeMarcus Lawrence: ‘He is not valuable enough to merit an Aaron Donald deal’
Video Details
Skip Bayless talks about the Dallas Cowboys on today's show. Hear why Skip thinks despite DeMarcus Lawrence being too valuable to let walk in free agency, the Cowboys should be cautious on keeping him at all costs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618