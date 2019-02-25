Skip Bayless on Kyrie Irving and the Celtics: ‘This is a troubled basketball team without a leader’
Despite Skip Bayless' praise for Kyrie Irving, he questions the star PG's leadership qualities for the Boston Celtics. Skip explains why the Celtics may have 'too many good players' and doesn't like their chances moving forward in the Eastern Conference.
