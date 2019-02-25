Shannon Sharpe describes what an NFL team should give up in trading for Antonio Brown
Video Details
Shannon Sharpe discusses the Pittsburgh Steelers looking for a trade partner to deal Antonio Brown, and Shannon reveals why he thinks the 30-year-old wide receiver is worth just a 4th-round pick.
