Skip Bayless: ‘Every team that passes on Kyler Murray will live to regret it’
Video Details
Skip Bayless strongly believes in Kyler Murray will be a success in the NFL. Listen why Skip thinks any of the top 13 teams that need a quarterback will 'live to regret' if they pass on him.
