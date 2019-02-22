Michael Rapaport gives credit to Luke Walton for LeBron and the Lakers’ win vs Rockets
Video Details
Michael Rapaport joins Skip Bayless to gives his take on the Los Angeles Lakers' win over the visiting Houston Rockets. Rapaport breaks down why Luke Walton deserves credit, gives Kyle Kuzma a comparison and says LeBron 'played well'.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618