‘Something needs to be done’: Matt Barnes defends James Harden questioning NBA referee Scott Foster
Video Details
Matt Barnes weighs in on James Harden and Chris Paul's post game comments about NBA referee Scott Foster after the Houston Rockets' loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why Matt Barnes agrees with them that something must be done moving forward.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618