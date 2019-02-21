Rob Parker makes the case why Le’Veon Bell deserves a large contract in NFL free agency
Rob Parker talks about the NFL on today's show. He explains why Le'Veon Bell's production is deserving of a max contract during NFL Free agency and says NFL players should applaud him on his holdout from the Pittsburgh Steelers.
