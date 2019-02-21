Skip Bayless addresses Kyrie Irving’s comments criticizing the media after KD rumors
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- Kyrie Irving
- Pacific
- Undisputed
- West
- West
-
Skip Bayless analyzes Kyrie Irving's recent comments ripping the media about attaching the viral video of him and Kevin Durant to their 2019 NBA Free Agency. He explains why 'nothing good' is coming from Kyrie speaking on it.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2019 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618