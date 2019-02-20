Rob Parker agrees with Damian Lillard on NBA superstars chasing titles
Rob Parker agrees with Portland Trailblazers PG Damian Lillard on 'not wanting to sell himself out' for an NBA title. Hear why Rob believes Lillard's non 'upper echelon' personality will help his legacy live on.
