Chris Broussard expects to see a ‘reinvigorated’ LeBron James as the Lakers make a playoff push

Video Details

Chris Broussard joins Skip Bayless to give his thoughts on what to expect post NBA All-Star break from the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear why though he thinks it's fair to say LeBron James is 'not quite the same player', people should look for a reinvigorated LeBron the rest of the season.

More Videos »